Los ganadores de los Oscar 2020

La edición 92° de la entrega de los premios Oscar, realizada en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, sorprendió a todos. Los galardones a mejor película, mejor película extranjera y mejor guión original se los llevó la película surcoreana “Parasite”. Además, Joaquin Phoenix fue el ganador del premio a mejor actor, Renée Zellweger, como mejor actriz, y Laura Dern, como mejor actriz de reparto. Brad Pitt se consagró como mejor actor de reparto, consiguiendo así su primer Oscar.
La lista de todos los ganadores:
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
-Ford v Ferrari
-The Irishman(“El irlandés”)
-“1917”
-Marriage Story (“Historia de un matrimonio”)
-Jojo Rabbit
-PARASITE
-Little Women (“Mujercitas”)
-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (“Érase una vez… en Hollywood”)
-Joker
MEJOR DIRECTOR:
-Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
-Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
-BONG JOON HO, PARASITE
-Sam Mendes, “1917”
-Todd Phillips, Joker
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA:
-Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
-Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
-Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
-Charlize Theron, Bombshell (“El escándalo”)
-RENÉE ZELLWEGER, “JUDY”
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO:
-Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”
-Adam Driver, Marriage Story
-JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER
-Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes (“Los dos papas”)
-Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
-Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
-Laura Dern, Marriage Story
-Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
-Florence Pugh, Little Women
-Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
-BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
-Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (“Un buen día en el vecindario” o “Un amigo extraordinario”)
-Al Pacino, The Irishman
-Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
-Joe Pesci, The Irishman
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:
-PARASITE
-Marriage Story
-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
-Knives Out
-“1917”
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:
-Irishman
-JOJO RABBIT
-Joker
-Little Women
-The Two Popes
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:
-Corpus Christi (Polonia)
-Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
-Les Misérables (Francia)
-“Dolor y gloria” (España)
-PARASITE (COREA DEL SUR)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
-How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (“Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III”)
-Missing Link (“Sr. Link”)
-TOY STORY 4
-I Lost My Body
-Klaus
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
-The Irishman
-Joker
-The Lighthouse (“El faro”)
-“1917”
-Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
MEJOR EDICIÓN:
-FORD V FERRARI
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Parasite
MEJOR BANDA SONORA:
-Little Women
-Marriage Story
-“1917”
-JOKER
-Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
-“(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN”, ROCKETMAN
-“Stand Up”, “Harriet”
-“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
-“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4
-“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:
-FORD V FERRARI
-Joker
-1917
-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
-Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO:
-Ad Astra
F-ord v Ferrari
-Joker
-1917
-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-“1917”
-ONCE UPON A TIME IN… HOLLYWOOD
-Parasite
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:
-Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-LITTLE WOMEN (MUJERCITAS)
-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (“Érase una vez… en Hollywood”)
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO:
-BOMBSHELL (EL ESCÁNDALO)
-Joker
-Judy
-Maleficent: Mistress of Evil(“Maléfica: dueña del mal”)
-“1917”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
-Avengers: The Endgame
-The Irishman
-The Lion King (“El rey león”)
-“1917”
-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:
-AMERICAN FACTORY
-The Edge ofDemocracy
-For Sama
-Honeyland
-The Cave
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
-In The Absence
–LEARNING TO SKATEBORAD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU ARE A GIRL)
-Life Overtakes Me
-St. Louis Superman
-Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN:
-Dcera (Daughter)
-HAIR LOVE
-Kitbull
-Memorable
-Sister
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN:
-Brotherhood
-Nefta Football Club
-THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW
-Saria
-A Sister