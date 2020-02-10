Los ganadores de los Oscar 2020

La edición 92° de la entrega de los premios Oscar, realizada en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, sorprendió a todos. Los galardones a mejor película, mejor película extranjera y mejor guión original se los llevó la película surcoreana “Parasite”. Además, Joaquin Phoenix fue el ganador del premio a mejor actor, Renée Zellweger, como mejor actriz, y Laura Dern, como mejor actriz de reparto. Brad Pitt se consagró como mejor actor de reparto, consiguiendo así su primer Oscar.

La lista de todos los ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

-Ford v Ferrari

-The Irishman(“El irlandés”)

-“1917”

-Marriage Story (“Historia de un matrimonio”)

-Jojo Rabbit

-PARASITE

-Little Women (“Mujercitas”)

-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (“Érase una vez… en Hollywood”)

-Joker

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

-Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

-Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

-BONG JOON HO, PARASITE

-Sam Mendes, “1917”

-Todd Phillips, Joker

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA:

-Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

-Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

-Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

-Charlize Theron, Bombshell (“El escándalo”)

-RENÉE ZELLWEGER, “JUDY”

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO:

-Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”

-Adam Driver, Marriage Story

-JOAQUIN PHOENIX, JOKER

-Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes (“Los dos papas”)

-Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

-Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

-Laura Dern, Marriage Story

-Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

-Florence Pugh, Little Women

-Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

-BRAD PITT, ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

-Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (“Un buen día en el vecindario” o “Un amigo extraordinario”)

-Al Pacino, The Irishman

-Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

-Joe Pesci, The Irishman

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

-PARASITE

-Marriage Story

-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

-Knives Out

-“1917”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:

-Irishman

-JOJO RABBIT

-Joker

-Little Women

-The Two Popes

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

-Corpus Christi (Polonia)

-Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

-Les Misérables (Francia)

-“Dolor y gloria” (España)

-PARASITE (COREA DEL SUR)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

-How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (“Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III”)

-Missing Link (“Sr. Link”)

-TOY STORY 4

-I Lost My Body

-Klaus

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

-The Irishman

-Joker

-The Lighthouse (“El faro”)

-“1917”

-Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

MEJOR EDICIÓN:

-FORD V FERRARI

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Parasite

MEJOR BANDA SONORA:

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-“1917”

-JOKER

-Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

-“(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN”, ROCKETMAN

-“Stand Up”, “Harriet”

-“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

-“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, Toy Story 4

-“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:

-FORD V FERRARI

-Joker

-1917

-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

-Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO:

-Ad Astra

F-ord v Ferrari

-Joker

-1917

-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-“1917”

-ONCE UPON A TIME IN… HOLLYWOOD

-Parasite

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:

-Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-LITTLE WOMEN (MUJERCITAS)

-Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (“Érase una vez… en Hollywood”)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO:

-BOMBSHELL (EL ESCÁNDALO)

-Joker

-Judy

-Maleficent: Mistress of Evil(“Maléfica: dueña del mal”)

-“1917”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

-Avengers: The Endgame

-The Irishman

-The Lion King (“El rey león”)

-“1917”

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

-AMERICAN FACTORY

-The Edge ofDemocracy

-For Sama

-Honeyland

-The Cave

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

-In The Absence

–LEARNING TO SKATEBORAD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU ARE A GIRL)

-Life Overtakes Me

-St. Louis Superman

-Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN:

-Dcera (Daughter)

-HAIR LOVE

-Kitbull

-Memorable

-Sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN:

-Brotherhood

-Nefta Football Club

-THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW

-Saria

-A Sister